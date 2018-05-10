Metro Detroit weather: Thundershowers moving out, light rain chances remain

DETROIT - Rain and thundershowers are moving east and out of the area this Thursday morning, but the low and mid level clouds looming will produce some drizzle or occasional light shower late morning and early afternoon.

We will get into some sunshine this afternoon and highs in the low 70s with winds W 7-17 gusting to 25 mph. You could keep an umbrella handy, but we're not worried too much about today's drizzle.

We have more shower chances Friday and Saturday ahead.

Friday forecast

Friday is cool in the 40s to low and mid 50s all day with cloudy skies and rain chances. Model data shows most of the rain during the day staying west and north of Metro Detroit. Still, we cannot rule out periodic showers during the day tomorrow.

The better rain chances are into the late afternoon and especially Friday evening with rain and thunder likely.

Weekend forecast

We have more rain and thunder chances Saturday with the main focus again in the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Don't cancel your plans yet as we will get several hours of dryer weather during the midday. The front coming through with rain and thunder late in the day will become stationary overnight.

Mother's Day

That means we may start with rain as we celebrate our Mother's Day on Sunday. It all depends on where the front parks, and right now the models show the main area staying wet is closer to the Ohio border.

