Metro Detroit weather: Tracking possibility for severe storms Thursday

DETROIT - Much of the area is under a slight risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Even though temperatures will be perfect for escaping outside, make sure to stay alert for dangerous storms.

The rest of Wednesday we'll remain dry until closer to daybreak. Rain will push in just before sunrise and will exit at the end of the morning commute. But this will not be the rough stuff we're worried about. Temperatures will start the day in the mid-40s.

Our lunch hour weather will be nearly perfect, minus the wind. Sunshine will emerge taking us into the upper 50s by noon then on our way to the mid-60s in the afternoon. We know there will be a lot of people outdoors enjoying this unseasonable warmth.

Take us with you on the Local 4Casters app. Besides radar, you can see where lightning is striking. Go to the Live Maps tab and select lightning. You’ll see big yellow bolts where lightning has occurred.

The severe storm threat starts around 4 p.m. as a line of storms advance from the west. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a quick, weaker tornado is not out of the question. Storms should be gone by 8 p.m.

Temperatures start falling Friday and we'll have to endure a below normal weekend. Highs will reach only the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. The flip side is we’ll remain dry for both days. Temperatures start climbing again in what you could call a Buzz Lightyear week -- to average and beyond!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.