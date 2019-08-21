Metro Detroit weather: Warm and muggy start

Good Wednesday morning! It’s warm and muggy as you head out and about around Metro Detroit with temps near 70 degrees early, and it’s very soupy. We’ll have patchy fog through the morning hours, especially rural areas making it tough to see in some spots early on. Be careful! Clouds will part here and there today with hazy sun and fog in the morning to partly cloudy skies later today and highs in the mid to upper 80s feeling more like low 90s as we wait for the humidity to break. We may see a few random rain and thunderstorms with the peak heat of the day, but don’t cancel your plans. Just plan for the last steamy day of the week. Winds at times will pump in that muggy air WSW 5-12 mph gusting 15-20 mph this afternoon.

A beautiful stretch of weather is coming Thursday as most of Metro Detroit will see morning lows dip into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies in the morning. The humidity will move out overnight, so with low humidity tomorrow, skies will slowly become mostly sunny through the morning and afternoon as highs only hit the low to mid 70s. A few spotty showers are possible in our West and North zones as lake winds N 5-12 mph could bring a little lake effect cloud cover and a few sprinkles.

Friday is the pick day of the week with low to mid 70s and tons of sunshine. We will have morning lows in the 50s, a cooler but nice start with very low humidity. It looks like a nice blend of sun and clouds Friday through Sunday with dry weather and highs in the 70s all weekend. Showers and storms return Monday afternoon and Tuesday of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.