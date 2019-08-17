Metro Detroit weather: Warm Friday evening, showers and storms overnight

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

Will have a few scattered showers to round out the day and into the evening. It becomes dryer tonight and Saturday. Hotter weather returns Sunday.

Friday evening will have temperatures in the warm 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Great weather for evening events, taking a stroll or eating dinner outdoors.

Sunset is at 8:33 PM Eastern.

Friday night will have showers and thunderstorms racing through after 10 p.m. ET. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible, especially overnight. Be careful on wet roads going out to dinner and back home from work to relax for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. Remember to grab the sunscreen. Although it’s the second half of the summer, always keep children and pets away from auntie vehicles. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Saturday night and part of Sunday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main thing is that hot weather makes a comeback. Daytime temperatures reach 90°F. It will feel like 95°F. Remember to drink plenty of water, where light and loose fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. Coaches remember to have your players practice in the early morning or when it’s cooler. Also, I have your scholar athletes take frequent water breaks.

Monday will be hot as well. How is Reece 90° again it will feel hotter.

Monday will be hot, as well. Has reached Fahrenheit, again, and it will feel hotter. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be very warm skies we probably do mostly sunny with a high temperature is in the middle and upper 80s each day.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.