Metro Detroit weather: Warming up nicely Sunday

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne Counties until 4 a.m. ET, Monday.

The first Sunday of Summer 2019 is underway, and the weather could not be better.

It is getting milder. This afternoon will be warm and wonderful. Higher humidity and temperatures along with showers and thunderstorms are on the horizon for Monday and later this week.

After a chilly to cool morning, temperatures are rising quickly through the 50s and 60s. It will be near 75 degrees closer to lunchtime.

We will have fantastic weather if you plan on attending River Days along the Detroit River. Sunday afternoon will become partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach 80°F.

Sunday evening will be mild and dry. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, and right at room temperature by dinner time.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be calm and mostly cloudy. It will be mild with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Fireworks forecast

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Scattered showers will arrive and develop before and during morning rush hour. Temperatures will rise quickly from the 60s to the middle and upper 70s just before lunch. Then, it will be in the low 80s after lunch.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, and there is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. Families gathering downtown for the fireworks must have a "Plan B" to go inside a secure building quickly if there’s any nasty weather. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Remember to stay hydrated, too.



8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Showers and thunderstorms become more scattered. Temperatures will go from the low 80s to the 70s. It remains muggy, too.

Tuesday and the rest of the week

Tuesday will be warm, drier and calmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because I’m hotter and more humid, Gilliam. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle and low 80s. Heat indices will reach 90°F.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 69 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 62 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 56 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North Forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High in the mid-70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers develop. High in the mid 70s.

