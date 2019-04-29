Metro Detroit weather: Wet evening commute on tap, more rain this week

DETROIT - We will struggle to see 50 degrees around Metro Detroit on your Monday because of the cloud cover and rain showers yet to play out.

We have midday showers scooting north this afternoon and we have another wet window to prepare for. Look for a steady stream of moderate rain from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., which will slow down that evening commute and many after school practices. Check live traffic maps here

Temps are mainly staying in the mid to upper 40s with winds E 5-15 mph. Conditions slowly improve after 7 or 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Most of your Tuesday is dry around Metro Detroit with cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. We do have a shot at a shower or two around dinner time. But heavier rain slides in overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday

Wednesday is moving day as we start with early morning soaking showers. Then, a break and a big warm up into the 70s. The winds will be cranking and conditions will be unstable along a warm front passage. So there is a good chance for rain and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening Wednesday and a few may be on the strong to severe side. Stay tuned.

Thursday and weekend outlook

Thursday is still warm and slightly stormy with scattered rain and thundershowers eventually fizzling out. We may see 70 degrees again, but it's mainly 60s Friday through Sunday.

The weekend right now looks mostly dry with a shot for a few showers on Sunday. We'll keep you up to speed.

