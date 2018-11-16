Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

Although things settled down considerably overnight, a potent upper level disturbance crossed the state this morning, generating additional snow showers.

Now that the disturbance has passed us by, the snow showers have rapidly diminished.

Highs should reach the low to mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day with southwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:25 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:11 p.m.

Cloudy skies tonight, but it should be a dry night, with lows near freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit, 0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday forecast

A band of snow should develop on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan. At this time, accumulations don't appear to be significant, since computer models suggest that the band will deteriorate somewhat as it traverses southeast Michigan.

In fact, a bit of rain may mix in south of 8 Mile. If you're tailgating before Michigan's final home game of the season, be prepared for this, although any precip should become lighter and more scattered as kickoff approaches.

Highs in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night meteor shower

We may get some partial clearing Saturday night and, if we do and you happen to be up before dawn on Sunday morning, take a look at the annual Leonid Meteor Shower! Just face north or northwest and look up…there may be a dozen or so per hour!

Lows Saturday night in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), so bundle up!

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). If we can melt enough of the snow off of our leaves the next couple of days, perhaps Sunday is a day to try and bag some of them. We really haven't had much opportunity this fall…

Thanksgiving Week

Holiday travel next week appears to be in good shape, as I don't see any big storms on the horizon. There may be some snow showers Monday night into Tuesday, but the impact doesn't look impressive.

And Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year, looks fantastic here in the Great Lakes region. In fact, temperatures should moderate into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) by Thursday.

Yes, that's still below average but, considering where we've been the past month, we'll take it.

This is great news for America's Thanksgiving Parade, and this looks like a great year to bring the family downtown to see everything up close and personal.

