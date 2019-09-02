Metro Detroit weather: When to expect rain today

We hope everyone is enjoying a nice and safe Labor Day around Metro Detroit and that midday sunshine sure helps.

Temps in the lower and mid 70s at lunchtime will try to warm to near 80°F this afternoon with a few isolated to scattered rain and thundershowers and winds WNW 5-12 mph.

There’s a weak cold front moving through later today and it will help to increase our clouds once again and produce a handful of splash and dash showers.

So, plan on a few short delays in your outdoor plans, but don’t cancel any plans. The timeframe for showers will be from 2pm to 6pm today and again, it’s not a 4 hour rain event, but scattered activity in that timeframe. The Local4Casters App with interactive radar will help keep you safe and dry.

Tuesday storms

Storm threats increase tomorrow as we warm up. We start nice with morning temps in the upper 50s to low 60s as the kids head back to school. The skies will slowly fill with afternoon clouds and we do have a Slight Risk for Severe Storms in the late afternoon.

The kids should get off the bus just fine but skies may darken around 4pm. Highs will hit the low or even mid 80s feeling warmer with a bit more humidity and wind SSW 10-20 mph as we keep an eye to the skies after 3 or 4pm tomorrow.

There’s an even greater risk for stronger storms Tuesday night with a stronger cold front passing by. We should all be on the look out for a line of storms to move through after 8pm tomorrow night.

Wednesday and beyond

Cooler air arrives Wednesday as morning lows in the 50s will struggle to get out of the 60s into the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny to partly cloudy, but the more clouds, the cooler we’ll stay. Model data is leaning more toward the low 70s Wednesday with a nice midweek taste of fall.

We have more 50s, 60s, and barely 70s to end this week, and the weekend will also be on the cooler side where we barely see 70 degrees both days.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.