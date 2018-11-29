Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix coming in time for Thursday evening commute

DETROIT - Snow showers have been coming and going providing a festive look to Metro Detroit, and that pattern continues through the afternoon and evening.

Snow won't accumulate to much more than a coating on the grass, but it will slow the evening drive down. Temps hover around freezing with lighter winds SSE 5-10 mph and there is a chance for some freezing drizzle (frizzle) after 5 p.m.

This would become a thin layer of ice making that drive this evening a very rough one.

Friday forecast

A scattered wintry mix Friday morning will not be a problem for all, but south of I-94 has the best chance for a little rain and snow through the morning. Then, a bit warmer as skies become partly sunny bringing highs to 40 degrees or warmer.

Weekend forecast

It gets even warmer and wetter Saturday. We start Saturday dry, but rain moves in after 10 a.m. and it will be raining all afternoon with some downpours and the chance for a fresh inch of rain in spots. Highs won't be too bothered by the clouds and rain as we expect mid 40s or warmer during the day.

Sunday is the better day to do those Holiday decorations. We should see partly sunny and 50 degrees to end the weekend before cool air returns next week.

