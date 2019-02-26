More snow on the way to Metro Detroit: Here's what to expect

DETROIT - A chilly and slippery start to your Tuesday as an area of light snow has spread across Metro Detroit early this morning with some areas barely seeing a trace, while some of us could see ½ inch to an inch of light snow this morning.

Most of the day will be dry after 10 a.m., and we’ll even get in on some sunshine mixing with high and mid level clouds.

Morning lows in the mid teens with some single digit wind chills, but the winds are light today N 5-10 mph, and afternoon temps will once again hover in the mid to maybe upper 20s. More snow moves in tonight!

Snow Wednesday morning

Model data now supports some decent accumulations around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario on Wednesday starting early or overnight tonight. Some light snow tonight, but heavier snow develops after midnight and should get the most intense from 5am to 10am before starting to break apart.

The area likely to see the most snow tomorrow will be near the I-69 corridor where 3-6 inches is possible. Most of Metro Detroit will see 2-3 inches during the morning hours Wednesday with the cut off time around or just after lunch Wednesday with highs near 30 degrees and light winds E 5-10 mph.

Thursday, Friday forecast

Thursday and Friday will be dry days, but there’s no tremendous warm up in our future. Thursday is partly sunny with lows in the teens and highs near freezing. Friday is similar but a little warmer in the mid to upper 30s. Some neighborhoods may see 40 degrees but we’ll need a couple of hours of sun in the afternoon Friday which may get no better than partly sunny skies.

More snow on tap for Saturday.

Saturday will bring measurable snow but we’ll have a better handle on it later this week. Right now it does appear to be another 2-3” possible to start the weekend. There could also be a little wintry mix or freezing rain mixing in so we need to pay close attention as that storm approaches.

Stay tuned!

