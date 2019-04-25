Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny, warm Thursday

Welcome to Thursday, Motown! The morning is cool with sunshine. Some clouds form with warm conditions in the afternoon. Wetter, cooler weather remains on track for this weekend.

Thursday morning will be cool and clear. It will be dry for people and families going to work and taking their children to school. Temps start in the low 40s.

Sunrise is at 6:38 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be delightfully warmer. Highs reach the upper 60s. Perfect for the thousands of students and supporters from around the world at the FIRST Robotics World Championship in downtown Detroit.

Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temps near 60 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:26 p.m. ET.

Thursday night becomes cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight due to a quick disturbance. Use caution on any wet roads.

Friday will be a bit damp in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday become cloudy with a chance of rain. Great day for indoor activities with high temperatures below average; only in the 50s. Families who do you go outside will be their jackets and windbreakers stay warm.

