Metro Detroit weather forecast: Pesky, but scenic snow showers Saturday

DETROIT - Looking like days before Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa rather than the moments before Thanksgiving in Motown. There will be a little snow on Saturday and a little sunshine on Sunday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be overcast and chilly. Temperatures will be there the freezing mark across the entire region. Families will need to bundle up before going to morning services or activities including Thanksgiving shopping.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. ET.

Snow showers re-enter the picture late Saturday morning, early Saturday afternoon. A little rain mixes in, so it will be chilly, raw, damp and sloppy. Drivers must be careful, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses. Anyone tailgating before college football games, like Michigan versus Indiana in Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium, will need their hat scarf and gloves showing off their school colors to stay warm. Any accumulation will be minor; up to an inch in spots.

Sunset is at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be slippery and cold but scattered snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Sunday will have a little sunshine outside of Ford Field as the Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1 PM Eastern. Skies will be partly sunny with a high’s in the upper 30s. We need to stay warm while wait raking leaves and preparing for Thanksgiving on Monday Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny each day with a chance of flurries and light snow showers, especially Tuesday. Travel day, Wednesday, will be partly sunny and chilly in the motor city area. No weather problems that metro airport for anyone arriving or departing. Daytime temps will reach the middle and upper 30s. Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! Americas Thanksgiving parade is set to go off without a weather hits Thanksgiving morning. Spectators, participants and runners in the Turkey Trot will need to trust an extra wires to stay warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning. Afternoon temps will be in the low 40s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.