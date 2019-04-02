Rain, snow possible for Detroit Tigers Opening Day on Thursday

It wouldn't be Opening Day in Detroit without weather issues, right?

Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park is Thursday afternoon and the weather is looking a bit iffy.

Here's the latest from Paul Gross:

Thursday -- Opening Day -- forecast

A storm system out in the central plains will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and that moisture will extend eastward well ahead of the low -- generally north of a warm front. Meanwhile, high pressure will slide east-southeast from Canada across the northern Great Lakes. Consider this high to be a mountain of stable air that suppresses precipitation to the south.

But how far south will that high’s influence go? Well, we’ve looked at five different computer models this morning, and three of them (the ECMWF, GEM and RPM) keep Detroit dry, while the other two (GFS and UKMET) bring an area of rain and snow farther northward into Detroit.

This is going to be a very, very close call. It could even be a scenario where it’s wet in our South Zone but dry in Detroit. Hopefully, this afternoon’s model runs will start to show some convergence in the models’ solutions. Regardless, it’s going to be a cold day at the ballpark, with highs only reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain and wet snow chances do increase Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

