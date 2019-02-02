Weather

Satellite image shows how much ice is on Lake Michigan

NWS shares image

By Kayla Clarke

National Weather Service.

OUTER SPACE - The National Weather Service shared a satellite photo taken Friday at 11:43 a.m. that shows just how much ice built up on Lake Michigan during the polar vortex.

The bitter cold Arctic air mass is moving out and temperatures are expected to rise, but Michiganders saw some incredibly low temperatures.

The NWS said that eight low temperature records were set on Wednesday and Thursday at its climate sites.

