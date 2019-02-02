Satellite image shows how much ice is on Lake Michigan

OUTER SPACE - The National Weather Service shared a satellite photo taken Friday at 11:43 a.m. that shows just how much ice built up on Lake Michigan during the polar vortex.

The bitter cold Arctic air mass is moving out and temperatures are expected to rise, but Michiganders saw some incredibly low temperatures.

The NWS said that eight low temperature records were set on Wednesday and Thursday at its climate sites.

Been wondering how much ice has formed out on the big lake after all this cold weather? The clearing today allowed a glimpse. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/NmA3Suvn4B — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 2, 2019

While still very cold tonight into Friday, the coldest arctic air has moved away and we are not anticipating any more records being broken. In all, eight low temperature records were set on Wednesday and Thursday at our climate sites. pic.twitter.com/aldVX7YnPC — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 1, 2019

