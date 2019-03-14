Severe storm risk Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to know

DETROIT - It'll be a warm and stormy Thursday around Metro Detroit.

A line of rain and thundershowers is moving our way this morning with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this morning between 6am and 11am, and this line of wet weather is expected to weaken as it moves in.

That means lighter showers during the morning hours with temps in the 40s to even 50 degrees early on around Metro Detroit. We should quickly warm into the 60s as the warm winds pick up this morning SSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

We should be dry and partly sunny with gusty winds through about 3 or 4pm. Then our risk for strong storms means ‘Eyes To The Skies!’

We are under a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes included in the discussion for what to watch for.

Some heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be the least of our concerns, and stay tuned to Local 4 News on-air and online all day for updates on this big storm Thursday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Friday

Temps will fall through the day tomorrow mainly in the 40s. Any moisture Friday will be scattered, light rain and snow showers in the afternoon as air temps may even fall into the upper 30s for a bit and the winds will still be cranking WSW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Cooler air continues to pour in for the weekend.

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday will post similar numbers with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid to upper 30s… that’s it. A few very light showers are possible Saturday which could be a light wintry mix. Don’t expect much, but it will be cool and breezy at least.

Sunday is brighter but not much warmer. We will be back in the 40s by Tuesday but it looks pretty cool to chilly most of next week.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.