Severe weather in Metro Detroit: High Wind Warning in effect, storms move through

DETROIT - Here's the latest information on the severe weather moving through Southeast Michigan on Friday afternoon.

All of Southeast Michigan is under a High Wind Warning until 6 p.m., and a High Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.

Related: Paul Gross explains: Why do sirens sound if there's no tornado warning?

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning were issued for Lenawee County and Monroe County until 2:15 p.m., Eastern Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County and St. Clair County until 2 p.m. These have all since expired.

DTE Energy is reporting thousands of customers without power on Friday afternoon and that number is expected to continue growing through the evening hours.

Related: DTE Energy outage map: Here's how to check it

What's a high wind warning?

A High Wind Warning is issued when the following conditions are expected:

Sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one hour or more - OR

Wind gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration.

LEARN MORE: Understanding Michigan's severe weather alert terms

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.