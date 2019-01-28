Snow arrives in Metro Detroit: Here's an updated look at expected totals

DETROIT - Our snowfall totals remain on track, with areas south of I-94 likely in the 2-3 inch range (and if any sleet or freezing rain mixes in later this afternoon, as some models suggest, the snow totals will be even lower).

It still appears that 3-5 inches are likely between I-94 and M-59 (least south, most north), with 6 inches or more likely as we approach I-69 and north of there.

As such, Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for counties along and north of I-69, with Winter Weather Advisories for all counties south of there.

Some of you probably notice this sight in the sky this morning:

What in the world was going on? Well, as was suggested by new computer model output Sunday evening, we had a wedge of low level dry air overhead, so the clouds we woke up to were mid-level clouds not capable of producing precipitation.

That dry air delayed the snow until after the morning rush hour.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature has now taken care of that dry air layer, and snow is now coming down across the area...it will be a rough afternoon rush hour home from work.

The area of low pressure responsible for our snow is now crossing Lake Michigan, and relatively warmer air being pushed northward ahead of the storm is what's generating most of the snow.

The Local4Casters are all over this storm, as well as the dangerously cold Arctic blast we'll see the remainder of the week...we've been telling you about them for a week now. We have you covered on air, online, on our free Local4Casters weather app, on the Local 4 Facebook page, and on Twitter (@Local4Casters and @PGLocal4).

Stay with us as we help you through one of the severest weeks of winter weather that we've seen in the past twenty-five years.

ClickOnDetroit will be your resource

Look no further and WDIV and Local 4 for guidance on this week's weather and possible school closings.

Here are the most helpful resources on ClickOnDetroit:

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Take a look at the driving conditions in Metro Detroit as of 2 p.m. Monday in the videos below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.