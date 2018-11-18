Snowy Sunday Morning, Chilly Afternoon

DETROIT - Snow returns Sunday morning and is gone by Sunday afternoon. It remains chilly, and sunshine returns for Travel Day, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving, Thursday.

Sunday morning will be snowy when many Motown residents awake. The flakes move in from the south, affecting our South Zone (Lenawee and Monroe Counties) first. During and after breakfast-time, flurries and light snow spread across I-94, in to Detroit and most of the region up to I-69.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. ET.

By lunchtime, and before the Lions-Panthers game at Ford Field in downtown Detroit, a trace to an inch or slightly more of new snow will have fallen. Neighborhoods south of 8 Mile Road, including Detroit, have a better chance of receiving and inch or so of snow.

Sunday afternoon will see snow departing, clouds remaining and chilly conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:09 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be mostly to partly cloudy and colder. Temps will be in the low 30s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Monday will be partly sunny and remain colder than average by 10 to 15 degrees. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. It remains chilly with daytime temps near 35 degrees. Travel day, Wednesday, will be partly sunny and chilly in the motor city area. No weather problems that metro airport for anyone arriving or departing. Daytime temps will be near 40 degrees. Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! Americas Thanksgiving parade is set to go off without a weather hits Thanksgiving morning. Spectators, participants and runners in the Turkey Trot will need to trust an extra wires to stay warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning. Afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees. Sunshine remains for shoppers on Friday. Temps will be more favorable going to and from local businesses and malls. Highs will be in the middle 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. It remains chilly with daytime temps near 35 degrees.

