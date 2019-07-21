Thunderstorm watch cancelled for Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The National Weather Service cancelled a thunderstorm watch for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties before 9 p.m. Saturday.
An excessive heat warning was also issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that ended at 8 p.m. Saturday.
