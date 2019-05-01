WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayor to address flooding at Jefferson Chalmers canal

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss efforts to assist residents dealing with flooding.

Rising water breached areas of the seawall in residential areas along canals near the Detroit River in the city’s Jefferson Chalmers area.

Duggan will be joined by representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers.

