Weather forecast: Clear and cool Friday across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A nice clear and cool start to your Friday around Metro Detroit with temps in the 20s to low 30s and light winds.

Grab the shades today and a lighter jacket as sunshine and a warming breeze will bring highs to near 50 degrees around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The exception being areas where a south breeze from the lake may be a bit cooler keeping parts of Macomb and St. Clair counties in the 40s.

But what a day for the start of the Meridian Winter Blast. Come downtown Detroit and enjoy an unusual January warm up. The winds will pick up this afternoon S 7-17 mph with sunshine to partly cloudy skies. Some harmless high clouds drift in this afternoon and evening but it’s dry all day. The winds will be gusty tonight and overnight.

Saturday weather forecast

Saturday morning will be wet with rain showers moving in early in the morning. Temps will likely stay near 40 degrees overnight keeping it all rain and a loose timeframe is 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. for shower chances.

So, it’s a much nicer afternoon as the sun will battle back and highs may again flirt with 50 degrees. It will be a breezy day SW 10-20 mph with clouds and showers early, and sunshine later in the day.

Sunday weather forecast

The Meridian Winter Blast will feel more like winter Sunday as cooler air moves in for a few days. We likely won’t get out of the 30s Sunday with partly sunny skies and a few flurries. Look out for snow showers Monday as we head back to work and school with 20s and snow chances early next week.

