Winter storm in Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect through Friday, Saturday

DETROIT - A Winter Storm Watch is already in play for our Friday around Metro Detroit.

Early model data shows 5-10 inches of snow likely Friday starting before the morning drive.

It will be snowing all day tomorrow and heavy at times mid morning through the afternoon. Temps in the teens to start and upper 20s during the snowy afternoon.

From 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, we could very well see some areas getting over 8 inches of snow and a Winter Storm Warning may be issued if the threat of more snow comes into model play today. We’ll keep you posted.

We will likely see more and more school closings rolling in, so check clickondetroit.com all day today regarding Friday School issues.

Here's a look at a few models showing how much snow we're expecting.

These models show estimated totals through Friday night:

These models show estimated totals through Saturday night:

Snow will linger into Saturday as well with another inch or so through the morning possible. Then, a system from the south will move our way late Saturday and Sunday and it is not clear right now where it will set up. If it comes right over us late Saturday and early Sunday -- we may be in for another 4 inches or more, but it is not clear yet.

