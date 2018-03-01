Winter storm warning: 5-9 inches of snow expected in Livingston, Oakland counties

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow Thursday afternoon and evening

The storm could drop 5-9 inches of snow or more, especially along and north of M-59. The Winter Storm Warning ends at 4 a.m. Friday.

More Headlines

The rest of us are all under a Winter Weather Advisory and the focus is the afternoon change from rain to snow. That will happen sooner in our North Zone as the rest of us may not see the flakes flying until 3 or 4 p.m. Be ready either way as the evening drive will be slushy and slippery.

The advisory means travel will be difficult and you should think twice about being out on the roads late afternoon through the evening.

Temps near 40 degrees will fall into the low and mid 30s later today and the winds will be cranking NE/NW 10-20 mph gusting near 30 mph.

Folks...if there was ever a day to have the free @Local4Casters app, this is the day. Watch the rain change to snow on the radar page, perhaps leave work early as you see that transition getting close. Just search the App Store for “WDIV,” and our app is right there. @Local4News — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.