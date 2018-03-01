Weather

Winter storm warning: 5-9 inches of snow expected in Livingston, Oakland counties

Rest of region under winter weather advisory

By Brandon Roux - Meteorologist, Segment Reporter/Producer

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow Thursday afternoon and evening

The storm could drop 5-9 inches of snow or more, especially along and north of M-59. The Winter Storm Warning ends at 4 a.m. Friday. 

The rest of us are all under a Winter Weather Advisory and the focus is the afternoon change from rain to snow. That will happen sooner in our North Zone as the rest of us may not see the flakes flying until 3 or 4 p.m. Be ready either way as the evening drive will be slushy and slippery.

The advisory means travel will be difficult and you should think twice about being out on the roads late afternoon through the evening.

Temps near 40 degrees will fall into the low and mid 30s later today and the winds will be cranking NE/NW 10-20 mph gusting near 30 mph.

