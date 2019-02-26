Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Southeast Michigan on Wednesday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Metro Detroit ahead of a storm Wednesday.

The advisory starts at midnight Wednesday until 5 p.m. for the following counties:

Macomb

Oakland

Livingston

Lapeer

St. Clair

Sanilac

Genesee

Wednesday forecast

Snow will start and start accumulating first in our North Zone which is along and North of M 59, and that should be after midnight. Dry air may fend off the first wave of snow for most of us closer to Detroit in the Metro Zone. Eventually snow will be falling, and falling a good clip by 4 or 5am Wednesday and should be going with minimal breaks all day.

Snow may stack up to 3-6" in our North Zone with 2-3" for most of our Metro Zone. South Zone locations south of I-94 will see the smallest impact from this storm and may only get a trace to an inch or so. Any movement in the storm will obviously shift snow totals, so stay tuned.

