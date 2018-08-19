Michigan Comic Con Day 2 - Princess Jasmine and James D'Amato

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

So, first up, meeting a Disney princess is exactly how you'd imagine it is. Linda Larkin, voice of Princess Jasmine, is gracious, charming, and abundantly sweet. We started off the day chatting with her about Cons, genie wishes, and "Wreck It Ralph 2."

After that we spent the day touring the grounds with James D'Amato of "One Shot Podcast" and "Campaign" fame. Being a pair of equally accomplished dungeon masters-- Equally. Accomplished.-- there was of course the expected friction. Deciding to settle things with a cosplay off, we found the best cosplayers we could and posed with them for Twitter. Whoever got the most "likes" by the end of the day was to be the winner, who would receive the honor of deciding how the loser must have their face painted at the face painting station!

Shortly after taking this picture with @OneShotRPG, we started a celebrity podcaster beef. We are now beefing. Stay tuned for #cosplayconquest pic.twitter.com/681kkT0yjR — 1D4 (@channel1d4) August 18, 2018

I'm starting my volley for the #CosplayConquest with @channel1d4 with our good friend Darth Maul. pic.twitter.com/4r330oiwW1 — James D'Amato @ Michigan ComicCon 💖💜💙 (@OneShotRPG) August 18, 2018

I got to congratulate Ruby and Sapphire on their nuptuals!#CosplayConquest pic.twitter.com/kRTQKYD4xs — James D'Amato @ Michigan ComicCon 💖💜💙 (@OneShotRPG) August 18, 2018

Hey, check out this entry into #cosplayconquest! Spider-Gwen pretty much an instant win, right? pic.twitter.com/IPWhwKGi45 — 1D4 (@channel1d4) August 18, 2018

Boom. Deep cuts. #Fiona of Ice King fan fic fame. 1d4 is in the middle of a #MichiganComicCon showdown with @OneShotRPG. If I get more likes for these #cosplay pics then he'll have to paint his face weird, and we all want that.#cosplayconquest pic.twitter.com/KY0Rz5bfXI — 1D4 (@channel1d4) August 18, 2018

When you run like this, you go faster. Boruto's Dad taught me that.#CosplayConquest pic.twitter.com/qo4TBygZGr — James D'Amato @ Michigan ComicCon 💖💜💙 (@OneShotRPG) August 18, 2018

I... will see what James would like me to paint on my face tomorrow. You can see more entries into the contest by searching #cosplayconquest on Twitter.