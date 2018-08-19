1d4 Culture

Michigan Comic Con Day 2 - Princess Jasmine and James D'Amato

We spoke with Linda Larkin, voice of Jasmine, and feuded with One Shot's GM

By Jake Draugelis
So, first up, meeting a Disney princess is exactly how you'd imagine it is. Linda Larkin, voice of Princess Jasmine, is gracious, charming, and abundantly sweet. We started off the day chatting with her about Cons, genie wishes, and "Wreck It Ralph 2."

After that we spent the day touring the grounds with James D'Amato of "One Shot Podcast" and "Campaign" fame. Being a pair of equally accomplished dungeon masters-- Equally. Accomplished.-- there was of course the expected friction. Deciding to settle things with a cosplay off, we found the best cosplayers we could and posed with them for Twitter. Whoever got the most "likes" by the end of the day was to be the winner, who would receive the honor of deciding how the loser must have their face painted at the face painting station! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I... will see what James would like me to paint on my face tomorrow. You can see more entries into the contest by searching #cosplayconquest on Twitter.