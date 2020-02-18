4Frenzy Winter 2020 Winners
Check out the winners in each category of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards
The votes are in and we have our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards winners for the Winter 2020 season! Check to see if your favorites made the list BELOW.
Plus, be sure to share the video we’ll upload on our Twitter and Facebook in the next couple days with your winner’s name. It will also air on Local 4!
Other ways to participate:
- SPRING 4FRENZY will begin in March (subscribe to our newsletter for updates)
- Want a “Spotlight” article? Email 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and tell us why!
- Enter an Instagram photo in our #Hashtag Photo Contest
- Take our fun personality quiz
- Follow us on twitter and request to have your school join our polls
Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
Instagram: @4Frenzy
We would like to thank our sponsor Ralph Jr. Wilson Foundation’s Project Play for their support!
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.