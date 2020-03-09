4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards: Spring 2020

ENTER A NAME BELOW! 4Frenzy Spring 2020 has opened, and it’s time to start nominating your favorite high school athletes, performers, clubs, coaches, teachers, parents, and more!

The winners will receive a 4Frenzy patch or a certificate, and their names and schools will be featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. Passionate winners and nominees will even get a “Spotlight” article on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

Twitter: @4Frenzy (join our polls!)

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy (submit a photo!)

We would like to thank our sponsor Ralph Jr. Wilson Foundation’s Project Play for their support!