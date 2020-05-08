4Frenzy Spring 2020 Winner Names Videos
See and share videos of 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards categories
Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Spring 2020 season? The videos featuring their names that aired on Local 4 are BELOW!
Be sure to share the video of your category, posted individually on our Twitter or Facebook!
Baseball + Boys Lacrosse
Boys Golf + Boys Track & Field
Choir + Girls Lacrosse + Band/Orchestra/Musician
Girls Soccer + Girls Tennis
Softball + Clubs
Girls Track & Field + Unsung Heroes
Theater
Other ways to participate:
- Something unique for SENIORS is coming soon! (subscribe to our newsletter for updates)
- Want a “Spotlight” article? Email 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and tell us why!
- Enter an Instagram photo in our #Hashtag Photo Contest
Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
Instagram: @4Frenzy
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.