4Frenzy

4Frenzy Spring 2020 Winner Names Videos

See and share videos of 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards categories

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy, Fan Choice Awards, High School
4Frenzy Spring Winners
Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Spring 2020 season? The videos featuring their names that aired on Local 4 are BELOW!

Be sure to share the video of your category, posted individually on our Twitter or Facebook!

Baseball + Boys Lacrosse

GMG Autoclipper

Boys Golf + Boys Track & Field

Choir + Girls Lacrosse + Band/Orchestra/Musician

Girls Soccer + Girls Tennis

Softball + Clubs

Girls Track & Field + Unsung Heroes

Theater

