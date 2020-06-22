Watch Senior Frenzy Videos

Below are videos of some of the graduation photos submitted to Senior Frenzy that aired on Local 4. Sorry, we just aren’t able to air all of them.

To see more videos in stories like this, go to clickondetroit.com/seniorfrenzy.

Students in above video; Amanda & Samantha - Dakota HS, Austin - Hartland HS, Chloe - Fraser HS, Eli - Berkley HS, Julia - Eisenhower HS, Naykelah - Groves HS, Tederio - Grosse Pointe North HS

Students; Abby - Utica HS, Delshon - John Glenn HS, Ella - Fraser HS, Ellington - Renaissance HS, Joey - Dakota HS, Madison - Franklin HS, Matthew - Hartland HS

Students; Anthony - Livonia Stevenson HS, Dean - Fraser HS, Emma - Rochester HS, Gabrielle - L’anse Creuse, Hunter - Royal Oak HS, Jake - Stoney Creek HS, Jamar - U of D Jesuit HS

Students; Gregory - Walled Lake Central HS, Kylee - Fraser HS, Lucas - Lincoln Consolidated HS, Madyson - Notre Dame Prep, Niles - Rochester HS, Olivia - Walled Lake Northern HS, Ryan - Livonia Stevenson HS

Students; Brian - Gibraltar Carlson HS, Chase - Howell HS, Dennis - Warren Mott HS, Erik - Stevenson HS, Katelyn - Southgate Anderson HS, Nicholas - Troy HS, Zoe - Cousino HS

Students; Briana - Troy HS, Makayla - Stevenson HS, Megan - L’anse Creuse North HS, Nick - Utica HS, Nick - Warren Woods Tower HS, Savanah - Wayne Memorial HS, Tyliah - Sterling Heights HS

Students; Bella - Stevenson HS, Elliah - Gibraltar Carlson HS, Farhana - Warren Mott HS, Jacob - Howell HS, Katryna - L’anse Creuse HS, Shanyah - Southfield A&T HS, Sydney - Huron HS

Students; Alejandra - Stevenson HS, Cameron - Southgate HS, Emma - Hazel Park HS, Jaden - Sterling Heights HS, Kylie - Warren Mott HS, Nathan - Walled Lake Northern HS, Veronica - Gibraltar Carlson

Students; Alysse - Washtenaw Christian Academy, Anna - Stevenson HS, Matthew - Lutheran North HS, Nia - Renaissance HS, Paige - Warren Mott HS, Sage - Stoney Creek HS, Tessa - L’anse Creuse HS

Students; Aaron - Avondale HS, Brooklyn - Belleville HS, Bryce - Walled Lake Western HS, Claire - Dexter HS, Haylie - Madison HS, Itzel - Pontiac Academy for Excellence, Sean - Warren Mott HS