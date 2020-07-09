SPOTLIGHT: Clawson High School track star discovers her specialty by chance

Favorite school subject : Psychology

Favorite place: Track/Football field because she’s made the most memories there

Role model: Katie Smith

The winner of the 4Frenzy 2020 Spring Fan Choice Award for Discus in the Girls Track and Field Category is Jillian Liford!

Top Thrower

Jillian started track in the 7th grade. As a freshman at Clawson High School, she wanted to continue to do track to keep in shape. She stepped up to the plate and became a thrower on the team when nobody else wanted to. Unsure of how she would perform, she ended up being one of the top throwers on her team!

Track Star

Sophomore year, Jillian earned 2nd place at her team’s league meet and 3rd place at her regional meet for discus. For the shot-put category, she earned 6th place at the league meet and 9th place at regionals. Jillian was the only girl on her team that placed in the top ten in shot-put and discus at both her league and regional meets! Her team was even league champion in 2019 for the Macomb Area Conference Bronze Divison.

Jillian Liford (Jillian Liford)

Special Opportunity

Jillian’s team is very special to her, especially as they grow closer together. Although the team is small, it is a great uplifting atmosphere. Her team gave her the special opportunity to talk to people that she would not have normally ended up talking to in school, bonding over their love for track.

Cheering on her teammates, the bus rides together, and when she steps into the ring right before she throws are what Jillian looks forward to the most when running track.

Much More Than a Track Star

Jillian is also part of the National Honor Society, Trojan Leadership Council, and Junior Optimist Clubs at Stoney Creek. She participates in volleyball, basketball, and coaches for the Clawson Maverick cheer team in her free time.

Congratulations to this super accomplished and hard-working student on her 4Frenzy award! Good luck, we look forward to when you can safely get back to doing what you love.

4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy