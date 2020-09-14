Fall 4Frenzy Is Back!

Nominate your favorite high school students in Local 4′s Fall 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards beginning tomorrow. Just go to clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

Let us know your favorite athletes, students and coaches in Football, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Swimming/Diving, Tennis, Volleyball, Field Hockey, Marching Band and Spirit Squad.

Nominate students and teachers in any School Clubs or Organizations. Share Unsung Heroes you might know -- like that special person, whether a parent, student or staff member who works to make everything come together.

We’ve even added brand new categories to help give students more opportunities to win the spotlight during this especially strange and difficult school year, including Esports and 2020 Favorites!

And yes, we’ll be covering high school football games again, but in a limited capacity. Our next Game of the Week is Detroit King @ CassTech. Local 4 cameras will be at the game Friday evening at 6 p.m. Watch for highlights on Local 4 News Saturday morning and on ClickOnDetroit. You can show us your pictures with the social media hashtag #4Frenzy.

Throughout the season we’ll do feature stories on students, athletes, parents and schools by giving them recognition for what they do at clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy. So JOIN THE FRENZY!

Know of a special event we should cover? Email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

Voting starts Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 23. Winners will have their names and schools featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

Stay up-to-date with what’s going on all season at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy.

We would like to thank our sponsor Meijer for their support!