4Frenzy updates!

Our ‘Game of The Week’ is Brighton vs Plymouth tonight. Watch Local 4 News tomorrow night to see the highlights! Before that, you can read a story about the two teams and hear from the coaches HERE.
Brighton’s cheer team will do a 4Frenzy Instagram Takeover during the game, so go follow us @4Frenzy!
⇒Want your club/team to do an Instagram takeover? Email 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.
🥁 🎮 ♟️ 👩🏫 ⛳ 🏊♀️ ⚽ 🎾 🏑 🏐 🏈 📝 👟 🏃 🖥️
4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards
Nominations are only open thru Sunday!
Click here to nominate -- any high schooler has a chance to win!
Don’t forget we have new categories like “Most Likely To Be Your Boss” and “Most Likely To Go Viral” under 2020 Favorites!
🥁 🎮 ♟️ 👩🏫 ⛳ 🏊♀️ ⚽ 🎾 🏑 🏐 🏈 📝 👟 🏃 🖥️
Instagram: @4Frenzy
Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s for their support!