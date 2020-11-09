4Frenzy Fall 2020 Winner Names Videos

Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Fall 2020 season? The videos featuring their names that air on Local 4 are BELOW!
Be sure to share the video of your category via our Twitter or Facebook!
Football
Clubs & Organizations, 2020 Favorites, Unsung Heroes
Boys Soccer, Girls Field Hockey
Boys Tennis, Girls Swimming/Diving
Spirit Squad, Marching Band, Esports, Girls Golf
Girls Volleyball, Boys/Girls Cross Country
Other ways to participate:
- Subscribe to our newsletter for updates
- Want a “Spotlight” article? Email 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and tell us why!
- Do an Instagram Takeover (email or DM us)
Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
Instagram: @4Frenzy