4Frenzy

4Frenzy Fall 2020 Winner Names Videos

See and share videos of 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards categories

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards Winners
Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Fall 2020 season? The videos featuring their names that air on Local 4 are BELOW!

Be sure to share the video of your category via our Twitter or Facebook!

Football

Clubs & Organizations, 2020 Favorites, Unsung Heroes

Boys Soccer, Girls Field Hockey

Boys Tennis, Girls Swimming/Diving

Spirit Squad, Marching Band, Esports, Girls Golf

Girls Volleyball, Boys/Girls Cross Country

