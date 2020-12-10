SPOTLIGHT: Senior soccer player doubles as football punter for Henry Ford II

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite place in Sterling Heights: Runkel Field

Favorite lunch at school: Nachos

Favorite musician: Drake

Role model: His dad

The winner of Favorite Punter in 4Frenzy’s Football category is Henry Ford II High’s Andrew Johnson! Andrew is a rare athlete who plays two sports in the same season, playing as goalie for the varsity soccer team, and both kicker and punter for the varsity football team.

Andrew was a valuable asset as a kicker and punter for the Falcons, with a leg strong and accurate enough to make kicks of over 40 yards, and backspin on punts that often pinned Henry Ford II’s opponents deep in their own territory.

Joining the team as a sophomore after focusing on soccer his freshman year, Andrew’s bond with his teammates was his fondest memory of his football career.

“Being in the locker room feels like I’m at home with my family,” Andrew said. He even has a ritual of walking out to the game with his long snapper Evan Boutorwick,

Andrew going to continue playing football in college. He’ll also be playing another sport in college, but not soccer like one might expect.

“I’m also bowling in college,” Johnson said. “I was the captain of our bowling team in high school and I love to play.”

Congratulations to Andrew on the award and best of luck at the next level!

