SPOTLIGHT: Gabriella Darling doesn’t let the fear of falling keep her from flying

Favorite school subject? History or Art

Where is your favorite place in Rochester? Blossom Cafe to get bubble tea

Who is your favorite artist? Rue, she is a singer!

Who is your role model? My mom, she has 4 kids and runs an alteration store. She never complains about how much she has to do.

Meet Gabriella Darling, the 2021 Winter Fan Choice Winner for the “Favorite Flyer” category! Gabriella is a senior at Stoney Creek High School and competitively cheers on the varsity team. She first started participating in her sport in the fifth grade.

“I love my team so much, they are my built-in family,” said Gabriella. “My coach has also helped me to become the flyer I am today and I am so grateful to have them all in my life.”

Although the pandemic has made participating in her sport a unique experience, Gabriella says that she stays positive by remembering how much she loves to compete and perform. In 2019, Gabriella participated in the State Championships for Varsity Competitive Cheerleading with her school and proudly walked away with the win.

“I loved the feeling of winning states because I got to win it with all my best friends,” she said.

In addition to being a state champ, Gabriella also received a President’s Achievement Award and scholarship from Kent State University and a National Honor Society medal. She plans on attending Kent State after high school and majoring in fashion merchandising with a minor in marketing.

Outside of cheer, art and fashion are Gabriella’s two biggest passions. She loves to design and style new clothes, watch Gossip Girl, listen to music, and be active on social media.

Good luck to Gabriella in all her future endeavors!

