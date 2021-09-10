SPOTLIGHT: Chelsea High School bowler follows in his grandfather’s footsteps

Favorite school subject: Any math class

Favorite place in Chelsea: Chelsea Lanes

Favorite artist: Frank Sinatra, James Dean, Michael Jackson

Role model: Coach Eddie and grandfather Jerry

The 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards are now open

Chelsea High School senior Tyler Bowman has been bowling since the summer before he started high school. Throughout his 4 years playing bowling for school, he got along with his teammates as they encouraged each other to be their best.

“You have good days and bad days but you can’t dwell on the bad,” said Bowman. “You put it behind you and tomorrow will always be a better day.”

Bowman believes that his coach, Eddie Greenleaf was a great mentor because he is always available for anything, through both the good and bad times. His advice to anyone entering his sport is to listen to coach Eddie since he will never steer you wrong.

Tyler Bowman bowling for Chelsea High School (WDIV)

Before he begins college this fall, Bowman will bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana at the National Championships. Before every game, he puts his right shoe first, ties his left foot first. He also says a prayer during thee National Anthem.

He attributes his love of bowling to his grandfather. Bowman’s grandfather was a Mid State Master bowler that is also in the Mid State Master Hall of Fame.

“I have really enjoyed following in his footsteps and becoming a bowler,” said Bowman. “It has given us a lot of opportunity to spend time together while doing something we both love.”

He will continue bowling at Oklahoma Christian University, where he plans on studying Political Science. In the future, Bowman intends on going to law school to continue his education.

Best of luck in pursuing your future endeavors, Tyler!

