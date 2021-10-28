Partly Cloudy icon
4Frenzy

4Frenzy Fall 2021 Winner Names Videos

See and share videos of 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards categories

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy, Fan Choice Awards, High School
4Frenzy Fall Winners
4Frenzy Fall Winners

Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards? The videos featuring their names that air on Local 4 are BELOW!

Be sure to share the video of your category via our Twitter or Facebook!

Football

Girls Field Hockey, Girls Volleyball

Girls Swim/Dive, Girls Golf, E-sports

Boys/Girls Cross Country, Boys Soccer

Clubs & Organizations, Unsung Heroes, Boys Tennis

Other ways to participate:

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!

