Spotlight: Warren student excels thanks to homeschooling

Favorite Subject in School: English

Favorite School Lunch: Chicken Nuggets and Fries

Role Model: Mom and Family

Personality in 5 Words: Accepting without judgement. Quiet. Dedicated.

Conner Howard was struggling in high school until his mother decided to take him from the traditional setting and try homeschooling through ISMI. Conner suffers from anxiety and has Autism Spectrum Disorder, but was unable to get the support he needed from his brick-and-mortar school.

Now Conner has proven that he could always succeed in his studies; he just needed an environment that supported him. He’s now on the honor roll, made it into the National Society of High School Scholars, and even plans to graduate early!

“I was able to dedicate myself to my education again thanks to the supportive teachers and staff of ISMI, and my mom,” Conner said.

Still deciding on his future goals and plans, Conner says he has a passion for all wild and domestic animals, and might look to work with them. In his free time he visits zoos, aquariums, shelters, and, of course, watches funny animal videos online. Working in business or a skilled trade are also on Conner’s radar as he looks toward the future.

Conner has proven that even when things look rough, you can always keep going and you may find a better solution. “I try to do my best to overcome the things I can,” he said.

Good luck moving forward, Conner!

