SPOTLIGHT: Dearborn volleyball player sees forensics and law in her future

Dearborn’s Margaret Malone wins Favorite Freshman in the Volleyball category of 4Frenzy!

Margaret joined volleyball in the sixth grade to follow in her sisters’ footsteps, and has since fallen in love with the sport. Malone looks up to her two sisters, Grace and Audrey, her biggest role models.

The right side hitter has enjoyed her freshman season, crediting her coach and team for much of the excitement.

“My coach, Hailey Suave, is a really good coach and has taught me a lot,” said Margaret. “I love everyone on my team, and we play really well together.”

Although she still has three more years of high school volleyball, Malone has already expressed how important the life lessons she has learned are. The biggest of which she feels is perseverance. The balance of school and sport can be hard, but she manages her time by bringing her homework to games to stay on top.

In the future, Margaret wants to go to college to pursue her interests are in forensics and law. However, she is uncertain if her volleyball career will continue into her college years.

Margaret recommends young athletes give volleyball a try, leaving some advice for incoming freshman; “It’s a time commitment but it’s worth it. You make so many memories and friends.”

Only a freshman, Malone has plenty of time to make more memories and friends. Best of luck through high school, Margaret!

