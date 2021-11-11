Spotlight: Parkway Christian sophomore has Division I ambitions

Favorite School Subject: Math

Favorite Place in Harrison Township: Bumpers Landing

Role Model: Derek Jeter

Parkway Christian’s Kyler Maiorana wins Favorite Running Back in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Kyler Maiorana started playing football when he was just 7 years old for the Sterling Heights Football Club. He is now a sophomore at Parkway Christian High School.

The team at Parkway Christian is a tight group. Maiorana acknowledges that this is because of the culture the team has established.

“My team treats each other as brothers,” said Maiorana. “We all get along well, but what I like most is they will praise you when you do good, and hold you accountable for your mistakes.”

Kyler Maiorana takes a handoff for Parkway Christian. (WDIV)

The coaching staff was also credited by Maiorana for giving the players valuable lessons to help them become better men on and off the field.

Although Maiorana won a football award, he claims that his true passion is baseball. He looks up to Derek Jeter because he is a great leader and captain, but also because of the work Jeter has done in his community.

Undecided on a career, Maiorana hopes to have two more great seasons of football at Parkway Christian before heading to college where he hopes to play Division I baseball. Along the way he wants to maintain a 4.0 GPA in high school, stating the importance of his academics.

“The advice I would give to someone entering the sport of football is to be fully committed to the team and give 100% effort in practice and games,” continued Maiorana. “If one day you decide not to go to practice, you’re not just hurting yourself, you are hurting your team. Every player has a purpose.”

Maiorana is excited for his remaining years of high school and wants to continue improving in both football and baseball.

We’re wishing you the best of luck, Kyler!

