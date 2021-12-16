SPOTLIGHT: Romeo sophomore playing goaltender at a high level

Favorite School Subject: History

Favorite Place in Romeo: Downtown

Favorite School Lunch: Mini Pizza

Favorite Musician: Eminem

Joseph Casuccio is a sophomore at Romeo High School who started playing soccer at 5 years old.

Through his years of soccer, Joseph has considered all of his teammates family, including his new team in Livonia. The team, Livonia Michigan Wolves, is coached by Ed McCarthy who is well liked by the team, especially Joseph.

Although Joseph would love to go on to play college soccer, he remains focused on his schoolwork. His main goal is to pursue a career in the health industry and is taking advantage of the Health Pathway at Romeo High School.

“I would love to play in college, even professionally,” added Joseph. “Education comes first in my family, though; sports are just an added bonus.”

Joseph also decided to play football for Romeo, and put his soccer skills to work as their punter.

Hard work is what Joseph says is the most important trait for young athletes, and preaches the importance of always giving full effort.

“Keep your head up even when you aren’t having the best day, and don’t give up,” began Joseph. “Practice, practice, practice. You’ll never get any better if you don’t give 100% effort every time you step on the field. Hard work pays off.”

With plenty of time left before Joseph graduates, he will no doubt continue to improve with his great mentality and work ethic.

We’re wishing you the best, Joseph!

