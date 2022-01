Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio takes us to Allen Park to highlight a team with a bright future! Meet The Jaguars and see just how tough these guys are – Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4!

We’ll be doing stories like these on Sunday mornings featuring a local school or student participating in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards...

You can nominate YOUR favorite high schoolers HERE! We have winter sports AND academic categories, so any student has a chance to be nominated and win the fan vote.