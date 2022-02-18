Watch Eastpointe C2 Pipeline Club on Local 4 News

WDIV’s 4Frenzy isn’t just about highlighting sports, we also focus on clubs, academics, and performing arts.

And this week our Kim DeGiulio shows us a program at Eastpointe High School giving students a look at different careers and hobbies that you don’t always learn about during a normal school day.

It’s called C2 Pipeline Club and is a college and career readiness program that incorporates S.T.E.M. in a project based, hands on learning environment with a focus on health careers.

Eastpointe HS is one of 25 schools to offer the C2 Pipeline Program through Wayne State University. The club’s teacher, Sylvia Marburger, says she has the best job in the world overseeing the class.

“It gives them the opportunity that they otherwise might not have,” said Marburger.

Students also learn about fashion design, how to code, 3D printing and more.

“They will take the skills that they’re learning, the design skills, interpersonal skills, and confidence in knowing themselves and knowing that they’ve tried things, that they know whether or not they like them,” Marburger added.

