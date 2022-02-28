VIDEOS: 4Frenzy Winter 2022 Winners

Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards? The videos featuring their names that air on Local 4 are BELOW!
Be sure to share your video with your family and friends and tag us @4Frenzy!
Boys Basketball, Ski Team
Girls & Boys Bowling, English
Wrestling
Boys Hockey, Figure Skating
Girls Basketball, Competitive Cheer
Girls Hockey, Coed Basketball, Art
Clubs, Academics, Unsung Heroes
Boys Swim, Math
Performing Arts, Gymnastics
Other ways to participate:
- Subscribe to our newsletter for updates
- Want a “Spotlight” article? Email 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and tell us why!
- Do an Instagram Takeover (email or DM us)
Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
Instagram: @4Frenzy
Tik Tok: @4frenzy