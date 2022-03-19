Spotlight: Wayne Memorial Junior wins Unsung Hero Award

Favorite School Subject: Math

Favorite School Lunch: Chicken Patty

Favorite Artist: Polo G

Favorite Places in Wayne: Forest Park Baseball Field and McDonald’s

4Frenzy wants to sing the praises of Unsung Hero winner Santray Trottier, who holds a 4.2 GPA while still playing sports and preparing for college in the Upward Bound program.

He has a passion for baseball, starting with T-ball at 4 years old, and now playing on his high school varsity team and on a travel team.

Santray Trottier, 4Frenzy Unsung Hero winner

“I play for Wayne Memorial varsity baseball team. Coach Kerry is the team coach. This will be my third year playing for him,” Santray said. “He has helped me working with my pitching and batting skills.”

He hopes to get accepted to a college that has a baseball team. Santray also likes bowling, and is trying out for soccer this year for the first time, hoping to achieve a 3-sport letter.

Santray’s advice for students who are just starting baseball, or any other sport, is to practice and respect your coach and teammates.

Congrats to this well-deserved Unsung Hero for winning the 4Frenzy Fan Choice vote!