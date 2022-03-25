SPOTLIGHT: A dancer since Kaylee was 4 years old

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite place in Garden City: So Cal restaurant

Favorite lunch at school: Pizza

Favorite Musician: Drake

Role model: Mom

Senior Kaylee Biegas started dancing when she was just four years old. “Dance has been such an important part of my life for as long as I can remember,” says Kaylee. “Dance has truly made me the person I am today.”

Her dance studio has been awarded top studio at three of the last national competitions they attended, and her group won the grand national championship with the highest score.

Kaylee is grateful that she has had many unique opportunities via dancing, like traveling across the country competing and training with talented choreographers.

She says her dance teammates can always put a smile on her face and are always there for her. “I have made the most amazing friendships with my dance family that will forever remain close to my heart.”

Her dance teacher, Jen Tompkins, inspires her and has taught her a lot about many things, even outside of dance, that Kaylee says she’ll cherish for the rest of her life.

For people who are new to dancing, Kaylee’s own advice is to not be afraid to let loose and go out of your comfort zone.

Kaylee is also a member of the National Honor Society at her high school. Her plan is to major in nursing at Michigan State University and be a part of their dance team.

“Covid has taught me to never take anything for granted and cherish every moment you are given,” she says. “I will cherish every memory made and spend this last season close to my heart!”

Keep enjoying your senior year, Kaylee, and we wish you the best at State!

