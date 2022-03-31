SPOTLIGHT: H.S. basketball player’s goal is an MBA degree

Favorite school subject: Calculus

Favorite place in Detroit: The River walk

Favorite Musician: Rod Wave

Role model: Lebron James

Jonathan Johnson believes practice makes perfect, and that if you put in the work you will find success in basketball. Not only is he a two-time 2nd team all-conference player for basketball, but he’s also received a 2nd team all-conference selection for soccer.

“It’s interesting to play for this team,” said Jonathan, “because it’s comprised of kids who have various experiences when it comes to basketball, but we find a way to make it work.”

When he’s not playing basketball or doing schoolwork, he likes to play video games with friends. He is also a part of the Black Student Union Club at his school.

While, if given the opportunity, he would consider playing college basketball, Jonathan’s passion is to pursue business and receive an MBA degree.

