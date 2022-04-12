SPOTLIGHT: High school basketball player aims for WNBA

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite Musician: Drake

Role Model: Mom

Fun Fact: She can twist her arms inside out!

Kendall Kelsey started playing basketball with her brother when she was just six years old. Now she loves playing with her high school team, they’re like her family and they always have each others’ backs.

Not only is she an ace on the basketball court, but she also plays softball when the basketball season ends.

Her advice to people heading into her specialty sport is to “play hard, always do your best, and make sure to hustle very hard!”

Her goal is to play college basketball, hopefully for U of M, and have a career in the WNBA.

We hope to see you on that court one day, so best of luck, Kendall!

