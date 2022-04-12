SPOTLIGHT: High school senior Hannah Drys is set to bowl for her college

Favorite subject: Symphonic Band

Favorite place in Metro Detroit: Little Caesar’s Arena

Favorite Music: Heavy metal

Role model: Dave Grohl

Hannah Drys won the Winter 4Frenzy Award for “Perfect Scorer” in the bowling category. The senior has been bowling since she was three, yet she says that there’s always something to improve on.

She likes that it can be a team effort or you can bowl all by yourself. Hannah’s own team is very close-knit. She also enjoys meeting new people during tournaments and high school meets because she says everyone is always friendly.

Hannah Drys (4Frenzy)

When we asked what her philosophy on what it takes to be successful is, she replied, “Everyone has their own take on what it means to be successful. My opinion is as long as you feel like you’ve achieved your goals and are happy with them, you are successful.”

At her school, Hannah also belongs to the National Honor Society and DECA Club. She also recently signed with Rochester University to pursue a Sports Management degree and to bowl with the college team.

Congrats, Hannah, and best of luck as you continue doing what you love!

