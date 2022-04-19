SPOTLIGHT: Milan H.S. Teacher and Coach of 23 years

Favorite Sports Team: Spartans

Favorite Restaurant: Barrio Cantina in Plymouth

Hobbies/Interests: Golf, bowling, softball, watching sports, working out

Some favorite music: Pearl Jam, Dr. Dre, The Killers, The Bleachers, Eminem, Dave Matthews Band

Adam Gilles has been a Health Teacher at Milan High School for almost 23 years, and has coached Varsity Baseball for 21 years. Those years ago he decided to become a teacher because he has always been good with kids and felt like he could make an impact on so many lives.

He says it takes patience and a good sense of humor to be a good teacher. To him, the best part of teaching is creating relationships with so many different people, although it can also be the hardest part.

To first year teachers, he’d advise them to be tough because it is well worth it. The best advice that he himself was given as a teacher is that it isn’t all about the grades, it’s about making the students feel appreciated and creating a lasting relationship.

Ad

Outside of the high school, he enjoys doing crosswords, playing the guitar, and wants to work in radio when he retires from teaching.

He’d like to thank those who voted for him and nominated him, “Truly feels great to get some recognition.”

We would like to thank our sponsors Detroit Area Honda Dealers and MSU Federal Credit Union for their support!